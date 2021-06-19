The death toll in the crash of the L-140 aircraft in the Kemerovo region has grown to nine people. This was announced on Saturday, June 19 TASS the head of the regional department of DOSAAF Russia of the Kemerovo region Viktor Shemohanov.

“According to my information, two crew members and seven paratroopers were killed, that is, a total of nine people,” he said.

According to Shemohanov, there were 19 people on board at the time of the disaster: 17 parachutists and two crew members.

Earlier it was reported about four deaths.

The crash of L-410 became known on the morning of June 19. The board fell after takeoff from the Tanai airfield near the village of Zhuravlevo in the Kemerovo region.