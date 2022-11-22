Wednesday, November 23, 2022
The death toll in a fire in a factory in central China rises to 38

November 22, 2022
close

Fire

From four in the morning the firefighters carried out rescue work.

The incident occurred at a technology plant in the city of Anyang in the center of the country.

At least 38 people have died and two were slightly injured in a fire that has affected a technology plant in anyang city (center), the state news agency Xinhua reported today.

Also read: Strong earthquake in Indonesia of magnitude of 5.6 leaves at least 162 dead.

Around 4:22 in the morning local time, last Monday a fire broke out in the Kaixinda Trading facilities in the district of wenfengor “High Tech Zone”.

At 11 p.m. local time, the firefighters and rescue team The rescue operations had concluded, although the causes of the event are still unknown, which are under investigation.

Videos of the incident circulating on Chinese social networks show how a large flare and column of black smoke originated from the scene.

The injured have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment and one or more people related to the incident are in police custody, local media reported, without further details being known.

The event immediately acquired great notoriety on the different social networks of the Asian giant, whose hashtag had received more than 5 million views a few hours later and where condolences to the victims and basic fire safety reminders accumulated.

EFE.

