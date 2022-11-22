The death toll in a fire in a factory in central China rises to 38

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
From four in the morning the firefighters carried out rescue work.
From four in the morning the firefighters carried out rescue work.
The incident occurred at a technology plant in the city of Anyang in the center of the country.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 22, 2022, 08:51 A.M.
At least 38 people have died and two were slightly injured in a fire that has affected a technology plant in anyang city (center), the state news agency Xinhua reported today.
Also read: Strong earthquake in Indonesia of magnitude of 5.6 leaves at least 162 dead.
Around 4:22 in the morning local time, last Monday a fire broke out in the Kaixinda Trading facilities in the district of wenfengor “High Tech Zone”.
At 11 p.m. local time, the firefighters and rescue team The rescue operations had concluded, although the causes of the event are still unknown, which are under investigation.
🇨🇳 At least 36 dead by a fire in a factory in China
At least 36 people died in a fire that broke out in a factory in the central Chinese city of Anyang, the CGTN television channel reported. pic.twitter.com/P7VUvFL0aw
—Sarah Ilych (@Sarah83336937) November 22, 2022
Videos of the incident circulating on Chinese social networks show how a large flare and column of black smoke originated from the scene.
The injured have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment and one or more people related to the incident are in police custody, local media reported, without further details being known.
The event immediately acquired great notoriety on the different social networks of the Asian giant, whose hashtag had received more than 5 million views a few hours later and where condolences to the victims and basic fire safety reminders accumulated.
EFE.
More news
November 22, 2022, 08:51 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#death #toll #fire #factory #central #China #rises
Leave a Reply