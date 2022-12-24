The total death toll in a fire at an illegal shelter in Kemerovo has risen to 20 people. This was reported on December 24 in the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

It is noted that rescuers have completed the analysis of the rubble at the site of the fire.

Six people were also injured in the fire. The team of the Center for Disaster Medicine continues to be on duty at the scene. Two victims have already been hospitalized. Doctors assessed their condition as moderate.

On the fire on the night of December 24, emergency services reported. When rescuers arrived at the call, the fire was visible in the windows of the building and also spread to the roof. According to preliminary information, the fire area was 180 square meters. m. At the moment, burning is completely eliminated.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble at the site of the fire. More than 80 people and 28 units of equipment are involved in the work.

According to Izvestia, the cause of the fire could be a malfunction of the heating boiler.

The prosecutor’s office of the Kemerovo region organized an investigation into the fire. The department will check compliance with fire safety requirements. In addition, the UK opened a criminal case on the fact of the fire.

The owner of the shelter turned out to be the pastor of the Evangelical Church Andrey Smirnov. In a conversation with Izvestia, he explained that he provided housing for the homeless. According to him, the institution has been operating for three years and unofficially accepts people who have nowhere to spend the night.