The death toll in a warehouse fire near Komsomolskaya Square in Moscow has risen to three

The death toll in a fire at a flower warehouse near Komsomolskaya Square in Moscow has risen to three. About it TASS reported in the press service of the capital GU EMERCOM of Russia.

The body of the third victim was found while clearing the rubble. Presumably, there are no more people at the scene of the fire, said the emergency services.

The fire has now been extinguished. 121 personnel and 42 pieces of equipment, including two fire trains, continue to fight the fire. Exceeding the maximum allowable concentration of harmful substances in the air in the area was not recorded.