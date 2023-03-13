Apaseo el Grande, Guanajuato.- amount to 10 he balance of dead people after a armed attack inside a nightclub in Guanajuato.

This morning the reported balance had been eight people dead in the night club attack “The stadium men’s clubin the municipality of ride the great.

They were three women and five men, who were killed by armed individuals who arrived and They shot workers and customers of the club

More than 12 people were injured, some of them in serious health, two of which have already been reported dead.

This is Mayra Marcela, 23 years old and a minor 16-year-old, identified as Jesús Ernesto.

Both join the other eight dead reports of the attack that occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. in the bar.

He Guanajuato state government He reported through his official platform that he “regrets and condemns the events that occurred in Apaseo el Grande.”

"It is collaborating with the State Attorney General's Office through security institutions to find those responsible," they said.

In addition, they stated that they “will remain close to the relatives of those affected.”