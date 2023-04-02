At least 26 people have been killed by powerful tornadoes that have ripped through the Midwestern and southern United States, leaving thousands of homes destroyed, tens of thousands of homes without electricity and even causing the roof of a concert hall to collapse.

The exact death toll is unknown and could rise in the coming hours as emergency services in the hardest-hit states hit the streets to assess the damage and find survivors, sometimes even going door-to-door.

The governor declared a general state of emergency and mobilized the National Guard. Sanders reported that two people were killed in the eastern Arkansas town of Wynne, while a Pulaski County official, near the capital Little Rock, confirmed another death there.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said “about 30 individuals were transported to our local hospitals.” More than 78,000 people lost power in Arkansas, according to the website Poweroutage.us. Lara Farrar, a journalist for a local business publication, told AFP by phone that she was “totally shocked” by the destruction near her home in Little Rock, a city of 200,000.

“Some of the buildings had their roofs completely blown off,” he said, sharing images of houses destroyed, with walls partially torn down and trees down.

Kris French and her family search through the rubble for a video recorder.

damaging storms

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado watch for the nearby states of Tennessee, Illinois and Iowa.

Precisely, in the state of Illinois (central-eastern United States) the severe storms also left sequels and various damages. ANDn the night, the disaster reached the city of Belvidere, Illinois, when a powerful storm caused the roof and part of the facade of the Apollo Theater to collapse, in the middle of a concert by a heavy metal band.

“More than 20 ambulances were reportedly called to the scene,” Fox 32 reported. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle confirmed one person was killed and 28 injured in the disaster, five seriously injured.

In the neighboring state of Indiana, two people were confirmed dead after a storm swept through Sullivan County, state police spokesmen told CBS/FOX affiliate WTHI.

Images posted on Twitter by WTHI showed downed telephone poles, collapsed houses and rubble littering roads. Tornadoes, a meteorological phenomenon as impressive as it is difficult to predict, are common in the United States, especially in the center and south of the country.

A week ago, a tornado ripped through Mississippi, killing 25 people and causing extensive property damage. President Joe Biden visited the site on Friday. In December 2021, around 80 people were killed by tornadoes in Kentucky.

EFE AND AFP

