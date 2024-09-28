One new death related to a listeria outbreak has been reported which, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture, began due to contaminated products from the Boar’s Head company.

According to the criteria of

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that At least 59 people in 19 states have been sickened by listeria. due to a bacteria that was detected for the first time in the liver pâté that was manufactured by the aforementioned company at its Jarratt, Virginia plant.

All the people who were infected have been hospitalized and, so far, 11 have died. The last death was recorded in New York, bringing the number in the state to two deaths. But people have also died in South Carolina, Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee and New Mexico.

Given the situation, the company announced that it would discontinue production of liverwurst and would close its plant in Jarratt after an inspection was conducted and it was concluded that the manufacturing facility was filled with mold, insects, water leaks, and meat and grease residue on walls, floors, and equipment.

Likewise, the company indicated that it would withdraw more than 3,000,000 of its products to avoid further contamination of the bacteria that produces listeria and is resistant even to low temperatures.

As expected, Boar’s Head is facing multiple lawsuits related to the deaths and contagions.

The contaminated products belong to the Boar’s Head company. Photo:United States Department of Agriculture. Share

Symptoms of listeria

Even though the products that caused a listeria outbreak in the country, belonging to the company Boar’s Head, have already been removed from the market, it is important that consumers remain alert for symptoms.

The reason for the above is that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that Symptoms may appear up to ten weeks after eating contaminated food.

Infected people present symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, neck stiffness, confusion, loss of balance and even seizures.

The CDC mentioned that of the 1,600 people suffer from listeria food poisoning each year, around 260 die.