The fires became the deadliest natural disaster in the state’s history after overtaking the tsunami that killed 61 people on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1960 after Hawaii joined the United States.

Officials said search teams using sniffer dogs could find more victims from the fires that destroyed 1,000 buildings and displaced thousands, which is likely to take many years and billions of dollars to rebuild.

Three days after the disaster, it is not yet clear if some residents received any warnings before their homes were engulfed in flames.

The island contains sirens to warn of natural disasters and other threats, but it appears that they did not sound during the fire.

“I directed a comprehensive review this morning so we know exactly what happened and when it happened,” Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN, referring to the sirens.

Scientists say climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of such extreme weather events.

The Hawaii disaster.. its causes and the authorities’ handling of it

• US President Joe Biden declared Hawaii a natural disaster area, releasing federal aid to the island of Maui with the aim of financing relief work, immediate shelter, and reconstruction efforts.

• Thousands of residents and tourists have been evacuated from the affected areas of the archipelago.

• State Governor Josh Green confirmed that the death toll may exceed sixty, explaining that the tourist town of Lahaina was destroyed by eighty percent.

• Green confirmed that what happened was “the worst natural disaster in the history of the state of Hawaii.”

• According to Dr. Thomas Smith, assistant professor of environmental geography at the London School of Economics and Political Science, “the fires are not unusual in Hawaii, but this time they extend over a larger area than usual, and the spread of the fire is rapid and the flames are high.”

• Smith described conditions that led to the fires this year, including “extremely dry” vegetation on Maui, below-average rain this spring, and higher-than-normal temperatures.