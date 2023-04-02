At least five people died in Arkansas, officials said, and emergency teams combed the rubble for more victims after tornadoes hit the state on Friday. .

Officials also reported four deaths in Illinois and three in Indiana .

Meanwhile, Tennessee health authorities confirmed seven weather-related deaths in McNairy County on the Mississippi border .

Fox News reported one death each, in Alabama and Mississippi .

Illinois Emergency Management said three people died in Crawford County after an apartment building collapsed .

This came in addition to a 50-year-old man who died in Belvedere, northern Illinois, after the roof of a theater that had 260 people inside collapsed. Dan Zackard, a senior Boone County emergency management official, said Saturday that the accident left 40 people injured. .

They were attending a Morbid Angel concert at the city’s Apollo Theater when the roof collapsed .

And the National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of the eastern United States, which could lead to power outages and downed trees due to winds of more than 100 kilometers per hour..

Officials said the hurricanes caused roofs and walls to collapse in many buildings in Arkansas, overturned cars, and fell trees and power lines in Little Rock and large areas east and northeast of the city, which is the state capital..

A wave of severe spring weather swept across many parts of the United States on Friday, threatening the central region from Texas to the Great Lakes with thunderstorms and tornadoes..

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Saturday that there have been five confirmed deaths in the state.

One person died and more than 50 were hospitalized in North Little Rock, Pulaski County spokeswoman Madeline Roberts told The Washington Post..

The White House said in a statement that US President Joe Biden spoke with Huckabee Sanders as well as the governors of Little Rock and Wayne. Biden also spoke with Diane Creswell, director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Matt Eames, an Indiana police sergeant, said three people died in Sullivan County. Police official Jason Bobbitt said on Facebook that an emergency had been declared in the affected areas.

And Fox News, quoting the Fox Weather Meteorological Network, reported that a tornado killed one person in Madison County, Alabama, and another died during a storm in Pontotoc County, Mississippi..

The turbulent weather comes a week after a series of thunderstorms spawned a deadly tornado that swept through Rolling Fork, Mississippi, destroying many of the town’s 400 homes and killing 26 people..