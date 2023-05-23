The Chinese Ministry of Transport announced that 7 people have been confirmed dead in the sinking of a Chinese fishing vessel in deep waters in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

The Chinese news agency “Xinhua” quoted the ministry as saying, “Chinese fishing vessels recovered three bodies on Sunday, while divers from a Sri Lankan ship recovered another body from the captain’s cabin of the sunken ship.”

And it was confirmed earlier that three other people were killed.. while search and rescue work is still going on.

The sunken ship was carrying 39 people, including 17 Chinese sailors, 17 Indonesian sailors and five Filipino sailors. The accident occurred last Tuesday.