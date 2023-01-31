Most of the victims were Pakistani policemen as the targeted mosque is located within a sprawling compound that also serves as the city’s police headquarters.

As the death toll rose, Peshawar Police Chief Ijaz Khan provided the latest death toll.

Taliban between denying and confirming responsibility for the incident

On Twitter, Sarbakaf Mohmand, one of the leaders of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack. It was not immediately possible to obtain comment from the main spokesman for the extremist group .

However, hours later, the movement’s spokesman, Muhammad Khorasani, distanced the group from the bombing, saying that it was not their policy to target mosques, religious schools, or any religious places, adding that those involved in such attacks face penalties according to the movement’s policy. .

His statement did not address the reason for the group’s leader, Sarbakaf Muhannad, declaring responsibility for the bombing .

Shahbar Sharif.. a threat and a threat

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also tweeted, “The sheer scale of this human tragedy is unimaginable. This amounts to an attack on Pakistan,” he said, after visiting the wounded in Peshawar .

He also vowed to “take firm action” against those behind the bombing, expressing his condolences to the families of the victims and saying that their pain “cannot be described in words.” “.

What do we know about the mosque bombing?