The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck the southern Philippines on Friday has risen to nine, according to the National Disaster Management Agency, which indicated on Monday that the number of victims may still rise.

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Mindanao island region on Friday afternoon, causing part of the roof of a shopping center in General Santos City to collapse.

The National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management said that at least 15 people were injured and more than 800 homes were damaged or destroyed.

More bodies were found under the rubble during searches this weekend.

While the bulk of the search operations have ended, the National Disaster Management Agency continues to receive new data from dozens of villages affected by the earthquake.

“I hope the number of deaths will not rise any further, but we are still waiting for information from the regions,” said Mark Timbal, the agency’s deputy spokesman.