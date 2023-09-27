The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed that the situation is under control in the Nineveh Health Department, noting that there is careful follow-up from the Ministry’s Operations Center to treat those injured as a result of the Hamdaniya fire.

Ministry spokesman Saif Al-Badr said in an audio statement received by the Iraqi News Agency, “Under direct guidance from the Minister of Health, all health departments are on alert to provide support to the Nineveh Health Department,” stressing that “the situation is under control within the borders of the Nineveh Health Department.”

He added, “Support has arrived from all neighboring governorates and the Kurdistan Region to the Nineveh Health Department,” pointing out that “there is follow-up on the first aid provided to the injured according to the type of injury, as some cases are simple to moderate and others are difficult and are referred to specialized centers.”

He pointed out that “in implementation of the directives of the Minister of Health, the stores of the General Company for Marketing Medicines and Medical Supplies in the Ministry of Health continue to send shipments of medicines and medical supplies to Nineveh to rescue and treat those injured in the fire.”