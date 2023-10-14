Raids from north to south

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that 315 people, including 90 children and 107 women, were killed, while 1,788 others were injured as a result of the devastating Israeli bombing of Gaza since Saturday morning.

The official Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, which reported the news, said that Israeli warplanes launched intense raids from the north of the Gaza Strip to its center and all the way to its south.

According to “Wafa”, the Israeli army raids targeted “citizens’ homes, the vicinity of some hospitals, and residential towers.”

The Israeli army says it is targeting Hamas sites in Gaza.

He spoke about the assassination of two leaders of the movement’s military wing earlier today.

With the new data, the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank rises to 2,215, including 724 children and 458 women, and the number of injuries to 8,714, including 2,450 children and 1,536 women.

A previous tally, published on Friday night, reported that the Israeli army killed 1,900 Palestinians in Gaza, including 614 children.

A sudden and unprecedented attack launched by Hamas last Saturday sparked a devastating war between Israel and the movement that controls Gaza.

The number of Israeli deaths rose to 1,400 and the wounded to 3,000, according to the latest toll reported by the official Israeli Kan channel, on Friday evening.