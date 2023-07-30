Death toll from hurricane in Mari El rises to seven

In Mari El, 24 people were injured when trees fell during the hurricane, seven died. About it informs Government of the Republic.

On July 29, information was received about the fall of trees near Lake Yalchik in the Volga region and near Lake Tair in the Zvenigovsky region due to bad weather. Earlier, the head of the republic, Yuri Zaitsev, announced 22 victims.

It is specified that two people were injured near Lake Tahir – an adult and a seven-year-old child, they were hospitalized. In addition, seven people died, three of them children. 15 people were taken to the hospital.

Also on July 29, residents of several regions of Tatarstan, including Kazan, reported falling trees and power outages due to strong winds.

Earlier, on July 28, residents of several districts of Sevastopol were left without electricity after a heavy downpour.