The death toll from the explosion that took place at a gas station on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the capital of the Russian Republic of Dagestan, has risen to 12 people.

The “Press Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Dagestan” stated in a statement today, broadcast by the Russian “Interfax” news agency, that the explosion that occurred at a gas station located on the road leading to the town of Novi Khoshit, south of Makhachkala, resulted in the injury of 23 people, of whom 12 died, and an investigation is underway. To determine the causes of the accident.