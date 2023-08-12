Saturday, August 12, 2023
The death toll from the fires in Maui, Hawaii rises to 80

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2023
in World
The death toll from the fires in Maui, Hawaii rises to 80

Hawaii

Aerial view of damaged buildings in Hawaii.

Aerial view of damaged buildings in Hawaii.

The island is the area most devastated by fires. This is the situation.

The death toll in the fires on Maui has risen to 80 peopleas reported by officials from that county of the Hawaiian Islands.

Its about largest natural disaster in the area since the tsunami than in 1960 it killed 61 people in the town of Hilo, although it is still far from the 1946 tsunami, which killed 158 before the territory became a US state.

Thursday US President Joe Bidendeclared a disaster in Hawaii and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by wildfires that began on Tuesday, August 8.

Biden also ordered US National Guard and US Third Fleet personnel in Hawaii to do everything possible to assist local authorities.

fires in hawaii

The emergency left the city of Lahaina, in Hawaii, in ruins.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

The severe drought that has affected the islands in recent months, as well as the strong winds coming from the hurricane dorahave caused the flames to spread at a much higher speed, according to local authorities, making extinction work difficult.

EFE

Forest fires leave more than fifty dead in Hawaii

