The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria rose to more than 11,200 Wednesday, official figures showed, as rescue workers were still trying to find survivors trapped under the rubble.

Officials and medical workers said that 8,574 people died in Turkey and 2,662 in Syria, bringing the total death toll to 11,236.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced three days after the disaster that 50,000 people had been injured and were treated.

In Syria, government and medical sources confirmed that 5,000 people were injured.

“We faced difficulties at the beginning at the airports and on the roads, but the situation is better today and it will be better tomorrow,” the Turkish president added.

“The state has mobilized all its resources and is working with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the concerned municipalities with all the means available to it,” he added.

Erdogan announced the granting of 10,000 Turkish liras (494 euros) to each affected family.