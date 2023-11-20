You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
6.8 magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines
Authorities in the affected areas reported that electrical service was restored.
Philippine authorities raised the number of fatalities from the fort to at least nine magnitude 6.7 earthquake that shook the southern island of Mindanao last Friday, while at least 15 other people have been injured.
According to the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (Ndrrmc) published this Monday, orEight people perished in Central Mindanao region (5 in Sarangani province and 3 in Cotabato) and one in Davao Occidental.
The institution also confirms damage to 828 houses, 13 roads and 5 bridges, and reports that More than 12,800 people have been affected by the earthquakewhich left scenes of panic recorded on social media in which a strong shaking was seen in several shopping malls and public buildings in General Santos, Davao or Sultan Kudarat.
In addition, authorities in the affected regions reported that power has been restored in the main cities affected by the earthquake in southern Mindanao: Davao, General Santos and Cotabato.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activity around the world, located the earthquake on Friday at a depth of 77 kilometers and its epicenter at about 26.7 kilometers. south of the town of Burias, with about 4,000 inhabitants.
The Philippines settles on the call Pacific Ring of Firean area of great seismic and volcanic activity in which about 7,000 earthquakes are recorded every year, most of them moderate.
EFE
