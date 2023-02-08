The number of earthquake victims in Syria rose to 2,662 deaths and 4,985 injured, according to the Syrian Minister of Health and Civil Defense of the opposition and the “White Helmets” organization today, Wednesday.

Today, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted the Minister of Health, Dr. Hassan Muhammad Al-Ghobash, as saying that the number of earthquake victims rose to 1,262 deaths and 2,285 injuries, in an indefinite toll.

He stressed that the ambulance and medical teams have been working to their fullest capacity, for more than 55 hours, to reach all the victims and pull them out from under the rubble, and transfer the injured to hospitals to provide treatment as quickly as possible, noting that even today, rescue teams can pull out the people who are alive under the rubble.

Al-Ghobash indicated that around the clock, trucks loaded with medicines and surgical and emergency supplies are sent to Aleppo, Lattakia and Hama, in addition to sending medical convoys from various governorates, pointing out that coordination is taking place with all concerned parties, including health unions that have placed themselves from the first moments at the disposal of the Ministry. Health, in addition to the continuous mobilization of health personnel in all governorates.

The opposition Civil Defense and the “White Helmets” organization announced that the death toll from the earthquake in northwestern Syria has risen to more than 1,400 deaths and more than 2,700 injured, indicating that the number is likely to rise significantly due to the presence of hundreds of families under the rubble of destroyed buildings and homes.

The Civil Defense pointed out, in a post on its Facebook account, that its teams are continuing search and rescue operations in very difficult circumstances, more than 55 hours after the earthquake.