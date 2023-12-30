The toll from the bombing on two Russian regions bordering Ukraine has risen, as the authorities announced today.

Four people, including three children, were killed in the Ukrainian strikes, which also left wounded.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said on the Telegram application that “two children” whose ages were not specified were killed in the center of the city of Belgorod, adding that the attack also led to injuries.

Gladkov had previously announced that a night raid targeted a residential building, killing one man and wounding four others, noting that the water supply system in the city located on the border with Ukraine was damaged.

In the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, the villages of “Kester” and “Porchevo” were bombed, leading to the death of “a child born in 2014,” according to its governor, Alexander Bogomaz.

Ukraine regularly carries out strikes in Russia, especially in areas adjacent to its borders.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that air defense systems destroyed 13 missiles over those areas.

The Ministry, on the other hand, announced the destruction of a total of 32 Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk, Kursk and Orel regions north of the border with Ukraine, as well as in the Moscow metropolitan area.

Belgorod is located 80 kilometers north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which was subjected to heavy bombing on Friday morning, according to Ukrainian authorities.