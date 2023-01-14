Rogov: four civilians were killed during the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the city of Pologi in Zaporozhye

Four civilians were killed as a result of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the town of Pologi in the Zaporozhye region. about it in his Telegram– Channel said the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, the administration building and a grocery store were damaged.

He clarified that at the moment it is known that five more people were seriously injured.

On December 28, Ukrainian forces blew up a pedestrian bridge in the town of Pologi, Zaporozhye region. And on December 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on Energodar and its environs.