Ministry of Health of Dagestan: the death toll from terrorist attacks in the region has risen to 20

The death toll from terrorist attacks in Dagestan has risen to 20. This was announced by the Minister of Health of Dagestan Tatyana Belyaeva, her statement is given in Telegram-channel of the regional department.

The condition of seven more victims is assessed as serious. “Some of the patients will be transferred to departmental institutions for further continuation of treatment,” the official clarified.

Previously, 19 deaths were reported, of which 15 were police officers and four more were civilians.

On the evening of June 23, armed militants attacked two Orthodox churches and attacked a synagogue in Derbent, while at the same time terrorists fired at a traffic police post in Makhachkala. One of the attackers turned out to be a politician.

After the tragedy, criminal cases were opened under three articles of the Criminal Code – 205 (“Terrorist attack”), 222 (“Illegal trafficking in firearms”) and 226 (“Theft of firearms”).