The death toll in accidents caused by heavy rains and snowstorms in Pakistan rose to 10 people on Sunday.

The number of infected people also increased to 12 people.

According to a report issued by the Disaster Management Authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, the dead were eight children and two women, and the injured were nine children, two women and one man.

The Associated Press of Pakistan quoted the report as saying that 27 houses were damaged due to the collapse of walls and roofs in different areas, with three houses completely collapsing while 24 houses were partially damaged.

Ali Amin Khan Jandapur, Prime Minister of the region, expressed his sadness and ordered compensation to be provided to the affected families, the opening of closed roads and the provision of facilities for people stranded in the rain and landslides.

Khater Ahmed, Director-General of the Rescue Authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, told reporters that roof collapse incidents occurred in the provinces of Peshawar, Nowshera, Shangla, Bannu and Bajaur, according to the Pakistani newspaper The Nation on Sunday. .