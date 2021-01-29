The death toll in an accident with a truck, a minibus and a car in the Samara region has increased to 12 people.

This is evidenced by the data published on the official website Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation…

According to the ministry, as a result of the accident, 12 people died, another 12 received bodily injuries of varying severity. Five victims are currently in intensive care.

The Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to transfer the criminal case, initiated on the fact of the fatal accident, to the central office of the department.

At the same time, according to regional authorities, as a result of the accident, 11 people died and 15 were injured. According to the Ministry of Health of the Samara Region, 13 injured were hospitalized, eight of them are in serious condition.

Recall that an accident involving a DAF truck, a Chevrolet Niva passenger car and a Citroen minibus took place on Friday, January 29, at the 873rd kilometer of the M-5 Ural highway in the Syzran region.

Previously, video footage from the scene was published on the network.