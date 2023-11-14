The government media office said in a press conference that the death toll reached 11,320, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women.

He added that the number of victims in the health field reached 198, including doctors, nurses and paramedics. 22 civil defense personnel and 51 journalists were also killed.

He pointed out that “the number of infections reached 29,200, more than 70 percent of whom were children and women.”

He stressed that “in light of the (Israeli) occupation army’s targeting of hospitals in particular and the threat to medical staff, 25 hospitals and 52 health centers were out of service as a result of the Israeli aggression, and the occupation also targeted 55 ambulances.”

He stressed that the war “on hospitals continues, as they are subject to targeting, shooting, missiles, and shells. They did not leave a place without targeting or destroying it with planes, tanks, gunfire, or incendiary shells.”

The Hamas government considered that Israel was waging a “genocidal war against our defenseless Palestinian people, by bombing them with all types of weapons.”