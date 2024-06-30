The death toll due to heavy rains that struck the Pakistani province of Balochistan in the past five days has risen to six people, while 25 others were injured in various incidents throughout the province.

The Pakistani Geo News television network quoted the Regional Disaster Management Authority today, Sunday, as saying that the N70 highway, which connects Balochistan province with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has been closed to traffic.

The authority revealed that a large number of vehicles were stuck in the city of Dhana Sar due to landslides caused by heavy rains in the Koh-e-Sulaiman mountain range east of Balochistan province.

In addition, the authority stated that teams have been dispatched to carry out rescue and relief operations, regarding the stranded passengers.