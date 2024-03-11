The Indonesian Disaster Management Agency said on Monday that the death toll from floods and landslides resulting from tropical rains in Indonesia's West Sumatra province has risen to 26 people.

Abdel Mahari, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency, said that 11 people were still missing.

Heavy rains have caused rivers to overflow and hill slopes to collapse since last Thursday, and water has also invaded homes and led to the isolation of areas in several provinces, according to the agency. More than 80,000 people were displaced from their homes. The agency's director, Suharyanto, arrived in the provincial capital, Padang, on Monday to lead emergency efforts and inspect the affected areas.