The death toll from floods in the city of Derna in eastern Libya has risen to 11,300, according to what the United Nations announced on Saturday.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that 10,100 others are still missing in the stricken city. The update added that floods claimed the lives of 170 people elsewhere in eastern Libya outside Derna.

The UN report stated, “These numbers are expected to rise as search and rescue crews work diligently to find survivors.”

He added that about a week after Hurricane Daniel hit northeastern Libya, “the humanitarian situation remains bleak, especially in Derna.”