The death toll from the floods caused by torrential rains in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia rose to 20 people, more than 350 injured and 63,000 displaced people, according to the local authorities, amid expectations that the death toll would rise.

“We are living through the biggest disaster in Bahia’s history,” said Rui Costa, the governor of the stricken state, who is overseeing a rescue operation run by state agencies, along with the Brazilian federal government and other states.

The situation was further complicated by the rain that fell on the region over the past hours, as more than 430,000 people were affected by these weather conditions, according to estimates.

The number of towns that declared a state of emergency rose to 72, of which 58 are in severe crises due to floods.

A joint operation is underway between the government of Bahia and the federal government, with the participation of personnel, helicopters and equipment to relieve thousands of residents trapped by floods, in cooperation with other states such as Minas Gerais, Espiritu Santo and São Paulo.

According to government sources in the city of Salvador, the capital of the stricken state, the average rainfall during the month of December amounted to 5 times the normal rainfall rate, which explains, according to climate experts, the disaster that befell the state as a result of these heavy precipitations, which caused great human and material losses, to the point of destroying it. dams in some areas of the state, which contributed to exacerbating the seriousness of the situation.

Commenting on the escalation of floods and devastating floods around the world, climate expert Dara Hassan said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “Over the past few weeks, the world has witnessed floods and hurricanes that have left massive destruction, claimed thousands of lives, and caused billions of dollars in losses. And all of this serves as a warning to us that the repercussions of extreme climate change are beginning to be translated in an unprecedented and deadly manner.”

Hassan added: “No one is immune from the climate threat that affects all countries, whether they are rich or poor. Therefore, it is necessary for the various countries and relevant UN organizations to develop programs and plans to confront the effects of the stormy climate change, which has become a reality.”

The floods in Brazil appear similar in their causes to the floods of Canada a few weeks ago, as the climatologist explains, and he explains: “As the atmospheric rivers that result in huge precipitation waves naturally cause the formation of torrential and destructive floods, as the drainage systems and infrastructure in general are unable to absorb the momentum of those precipitations.”

Atmospheric rivers are long and narrow passages in the atmosphere to transport condensed water vapor, and they are located in the “troposphere”, where the amount of water flowing through them is comparable to the largest rivers in the world running on Earth.

It is worth noting that the world recorded in 2021 a record number of disasters, the phenomenon of climate change causing a large number of them, amid expectations that more of them will occur in the foreseeable future.