The number of deaths in Saudi Arabia attributed mainly to the effects of extreme heat during this year’s pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims, has exceeded 1,000, according to a count prepared by the AFP agency. Deaths during this annual procession to the heart of Islam are common, but the figure recorded this time highlights Riyadh’s difficulties in controlling the flow of those who attend the event without permission and the threat they pose to such massive events. extreme weather events, which are becoming more common.

Every year, some two million Muslims from around the world make a pilgrimage to Mecca and other holy sites around it in a five- to six-day ritual during which they spend hours outdoors. It is celebrated during the last month of the Islamic calendar and it is considered a religious duty to do it at least once in your life if health and material conditions allow it. This year, Saudi authorities were expecting about 1.8 million people, including 1.6 million arriving from abroad. These numbers pose a logistical challenge, particularly in the scorching Saudi summer. In the Great Mosque of Mecca, 52 degrees were reached on Monday, according to the country’s meteorological agency.

To control the influx of participants in the Haj pilgrimage, Saudi Arabia grants a number of visas to each country following a quota system, which, added to very high prices, causes tens of thousands to join illegally each year. , often without knowing it because they manage it through agencies. This group, which includes many older people who travel to the country with some other type of visa, is considered especially vulnerable, since they cannot enter the facilities in the area, which have air conditioning. The majority of the more than 1,000 deaths this year were pilgrims who were not registered, according to AFP, something that, at the same time, is making it difficult both to identify them and to locate their relatives in their countries of origin. The religious duty of the Haj constitutes one of the five pillars of Islam, although it is only obligatory to carry it out at least once in a lifetime for adult faithful, as long as they have the financial means – the average cost of the trip this year is 5,000 euros—and the physical and mental health to carry it out.

The majority of those killed, more than 650, were faithful who had arrived from Egypt. To deal with this crisis, the country’s president, Abdel Fattá Al Sisi, ordered on Thursday to form a working group led by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, to coordinate the repatriation of victims who have not already been buried by the Saudi authorities and provide support to families, according to a statement from the Presidency. Officially, just over 50,000 Egyptians had legally registered this year to perform the pilgrimage.

Of the total number of dead Egyptian pilgrims, some 630 were not registered, since the Government has only confirmed 28 victims among those who had permission to attend, which represents a lower percentage of deaths than in previous years. Prime Minister Madbouly declared on Thursday that the Government will investigate the companies responsible for organizing trips for worshipers through irregular means and without providing adequate services. The Egyptian Foreign Minister has dispatched consular teams to Mecca and other places around the city to visit hospitals and collect data on those admitted and deceased, which will then allow them to be compared with the reports of disappearances made by families.

Reproaches to the Saudi Government

Some critical voices have criticized the Government for having indirectly facilitated the increase in irregular pilgrims by setting very high prices to carry out the Haj with a permit, which costs thousands of euros. They have also criticized the fact that preventive action was not taken against agencies and intermediaries who were organizing the trips without authorization. But it is unclear, however, on what legal basis authorities could prevent citizens from traveling abroad. In addition to Egypt, Indonesia has confirmed the deaths of 183 pilgrims and others have also been reported dead from Malaysia, India, Jordan, Iran, Libya, Senegal and Sudan.

Being set by a lunar calendar, the dates of the pilgrimage to Mecca change from one year to the next in the Gregorian calendar, in such a way that the Haj is brought forward each year by about 11 days. This means that next year it will occur earlier in June, which should be accompanied by milder temperatures. However, a study published in 2019 by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) warned that, due to climate change, the Saudi summer will last longer and longer and the heat and humidity conditions will worsen in the coming years. The situation could represent an “extreme danger” to health, especially when the pilgrimage again coincides with the hottest time of year, between the years 2047 and 2052 and then between 2079 and 2086.

In recent decades, there have been other deadly episodes during the Haj, the last in 2015, when more than 700 people died due to an avalanche. Days before, more than 100 people died after a crane collapsed in the Great Mosque of Mecca in full preparations for the event. Another stampede in 1990 also left more than 1,400 pilgrims dead. The previous MIT study warned that the harsher the weather conditions, the more likely it is that large crowds will occur, which then lead to incidents of this type.

