The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has reached 45,089. On Wednesday, March 1, the newspaper reported Hurriyet with reference to the country’s emergency management (AFAD) data.

“According to the latest information, a total of 45,089 people died in the provinces of Kahramanmarash, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya and Elazig,” AFAD noted.

Earlier, on February 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred in the central part of Turkey. The epicenter of the shocks lay at a depth of 16 km west of the city of Kayseri with a population of over 1 million people. There were no reports of casualties.

On the same day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was recorded in the province of Osmaniye in southern Turkey. Local media did not report any damage or casualties.

The day before, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country would not allow the construction of new houses in areas close to seismically active faults. He clarified that it will be forbidden to build high-rise buildings on the site of the destroyed buildings.

On February 26, AFAD reported 44,374 deaths as a result of a series of natural disasters. Also, seismologists recorded about 10 thousand aftershocks.

In early February, devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash in the southeast of the country near the Syrian border. According to the latest data, the death toll in Syria amounted to more than 5.8 thousand people.

The head of the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe, Hans Kluge, called the earthquakes the worst natural disaster in the region in the last 100 years. According to him, about 26 million people currently need humanitarian assistance in these two countries.