In the United States, 350 186 people became victims of coronavirus infection, reported on the site Johns Hopkins University.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 20.4 million cases of infection have been detected in the country, more than 12 million people have already recovered.

The United States ranks first in the world in terms of the number of people infected with coronavirus and deaths from it.

India is in second place in terms of the number of cases. In this country, there are more than 10.3 million infected, of which 149,435 people have died.

The third position is occupied by Brazil, where more than 7.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, 195,725 patients have died.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of COVID-19 cases in the world is more than 84.5 million, more than 1.8 million people have become victims of the disease.

Earlier it was reported that there are already more than 4 million people in the USA received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.