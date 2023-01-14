Since China released the zero-covid policy in December, at least sixty thousand people have died from the corona virus, according to the Chinese authorities. This is according to Jiao Yahui of the National Chinese Health Service announced Saturday. Until now, China has been little transparent about the consequences of releasing the zero-covid policy.

It concerns corona deaths that were counted in medical institutions in the period between December 8 and January 12. The death toll from the virus is probably higher in reality – people who fell ill at home and died as a result of the virus may not have been registered and counted as corona deaths.

In any case, it is clear that last month, when hardly any measures were in place and the virus was able to spread freely through China, there were considerably more corona deaths than in the period before December 8. From the start of the pandemic, about three years ago, until December, China reported nearly eleven thousand corona deaths.

Health official Jiao said that of the 59,938 people who died from the virus in the past month, some 5,500 died of respiratory problems. The rest would have died because they also had other, underlying ailments. The average age of those who died in medical institutions was about 80 years.