Three people were killed and 10 others were wounded in a random shooting on Friday outside a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, police said.

The state police explained in a press conference that two police officers were among the injured, adding that the injuries of the wounded ranged from non-life-threatening to serious injuries.

Police said that the shooter was injured and is in critical condition after being shot by police and taken into custody. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said special agents from its New Orleans field office were dispatched to the scene to help respond to the shooting.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on social media: “I have been informed of the tragic shooting incident in Fordyce and am in ongoing contact with state police at the scene.

“I am grateful to the law enforcement officers who first responded to the incident for their quick and heroic action to save lives.”