Today, Sunday, local sources reported that the death toll of the massacre carried out by a terrorist group in the African Sahel region a few days ago rose significantly.

The massacre became the deadliest attack in Burkina Faso in six years with the start of terrorist violence.

According to the latest report published on Sunday, 160 people were killed, in an event that indicates the seriousness of terrorism in the countries of the Sahel region.

And local sources reported that the death toll of the attack, which was launched by terrorist gunmen on Friday night, Saturday in “Salhan”, a rural town in northeastern Burkina Faso, continued to rise from “100” to 138 dead and then 160.

A deputy in the area said, “160 bodies were exhumed yesterday (Saturday) in three mass graves by local residents, including 20 bodies of children.”

Another local source confirmed this outcome, explaining that “50 bodies were buried in each of the two mass graves, and 60 bodies were buried in the third cemetery.”

“It was the residents who buried the bodies after they were collected and transported” on tricycles, the source added.

The previous toll, from the same sources, indicated on Saturday evening, 138 dead, while the government spoke of 132 dead and about 40 wounded.

The local deputy said that “the situation is still fragile in the area despite the announcement of military operations” and that residents are still “escaping from Salhan” to the nearby areas of Siba and Dori. “Many have lost everything after their properties and homes were burnt,” he added.

And “Salhan” is a village located about 15 kilometers from the center of Yaga region, which has witnessed a number of attacks attributed to terrorists linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorists in recent years. This region is close to the borders with Mali and Niger.