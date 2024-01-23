The number of victims, after a landslide that left 47 people buried in the early hours of Monday, January 22, in the southern Chinese province of Yunnan, increased in the last hours from 7 to 11, the state agency reported this Tuesday Xinhua.

More than 1,000 troops have participated in the search and rescue tasks for the trapped peoplewhich continue their course, pick up the middle.

We were asleep at that time, it was early morning and it was still dark. Suddenly there was a loud noise and the ground shook. It felt like a big earthquake.

Until now, Eleven people have been found dead, among whom were buried after the landslideAccording to the information released by official sources, until 11 pm, the authorities have not given a balance of injuries or survivors.

The event took place at 05:51 in the morning on January 22, in Zhenxiong county, located in the north of the aforementioned region, and It affected about 18 homes located in the low area between two mountains.

“We were asleep at that time, it was early morning and it was still dark. Suddenly there was a loud noise and the ground shook. It felt like it was a big earthquake,” a resident of the region told the local media. Jimu News.

According to preliminary research cited by Xinhua, The landslide mass measured approximately 100 meters wide60 meters high and reached an average thickness of six meters.

The area had recorded heavy snowfall throughout the night of Sunday, January 21, with temperatures hovering around zero degrees Celsius, which caused the roads that give access to the affected area to freeze, making rescue efforts difficult.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a “total” effort in the search and rescue of the trapped people.noted the official news agency Xinhua.

EFE

