India’s emergency services officials said the death toll from a landslide in the western state of Maharashtra rose to 22 on Friday, after six more bodies were recovered from under the mud before rescue operations were suspended.

The landslide occurred Thursday evening in the remote mountain village of Irchalwadi, about 60 km from Mumbai, leveling several houses to the ground. It is estimated that at least 225 people live in the small village, and more than 80 of them managed to escape by themselves, while it is feared that more than 100 people are trapped under the rubble. Atul Karwal, director general of the National Disaster Response Force, said rescue operations would resume on Saturday.