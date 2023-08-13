The death toll from a landslide caused by heavy rains in northern China has risen to at least 21, the authorities announced Sunday.

Floods in the mountains of Weijiping village, south of Xi’an, led to a landslide on Friday that swept away two houses and damaged roads, bridges, power supplies and other infrastructure, according to the national CNR broadcaster.

“21 dead have been found so far, while six are still missing,” the disaster management office in Xi’an confirmed on Sunday.

And “CNR” radio reported earlier on the “Weibo” social network that “four people have died … and some people are still unreachable.”

A hundred soldiers and firefighters were mobilized to take part in the “continuous” rescue operations on Sunday, according to the radio.

CNR posted pictures on Weibo showing rescue workers removing rocks and trees from a river bank and carrying victims on stretchers.

China has witnessed unprecedented floods and rainfall in recent weeks, while the death toll from storms in the northern part of the country has reached at least 78, according to the latest toll published Friday.