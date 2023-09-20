Ministry of Emergency Situations: the death toll from a gas explosion in Balashikha has increased to three

The death toll from a gas explosion in an apartment in a residential building in Balashikha near Moscow has risen to three. reported in the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the department, seven people were injured, three of whom died, one was transferred to doctors, and three were treated on the spot. Two are under rubble.

A gas explosion in Balashikha occurred on the morning of September 20 in a house on Oktyabrskaya Street. The explosion collapsed three floors of the building, damaged at least ten apartments, and began to smoke. The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said that the blast wave damaged several parked cars and apartments in neighboring houses.

Residents of the affected apartments were placed in the Balashikha recreation center, where they were provided with food and psychological assistance.