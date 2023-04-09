Today, Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard recovered another body of one of the passengers of the ferry “MV Lady Mary Joy 3”, which caught fire, off the coast of “Basilan” in late March.
In a statement, the Coast Guard stated that a concerned person saw the body of El-Sisi Hassan, one of the missing passengers, in the ferry, in the nearby waters, off Langras Island in Maluso, in Basilan, according to the Philippine newspaper The Star today. Sunday.
This brings the confirmed death toll in the accident to 32.
As of Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard said it had recorded 216 survivors and 32 deaths due to the fire. And still a missing passenger.
Of the dead, 15 were recovered at sea, while 17 were recovered on the ferry.
The ferry was carrying 205 passengers – 20 army personnel – and a crew of 35, four coast guard personnel and five additional army personnel, when it caught fire on the evening of March 29. The ferry was sailing from Zamboanga City to Jolo, in Sulu province, when it caught fire.
Search and rescue operations have been going on for more than a week since the accident.
