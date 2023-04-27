And the authorities announced, on Tuesday evening, that the search for mass graves had stopped with the aim of dissecting the bodies and opening a dedicated morgue for that, but they resumed the search operations on Wednesday.

“We faced great difficulty (Wednesday) because of the rain, but in the end we pulled out 8 bodies,” a police source told AFP, stressing that operations will continue on Thursday.

The district governor, Rhoda Onyansha, had stated that the searches had allowed 39 people to be found alive in a vast area of ​​325 hectares surveyed by investigators, adding that 22 people had been arrested.

A thorough investigation was launched into the “Good News International Church” group headed by Paul Mackenzie Nthingi, who said that starving to death sends followers to God.

He was arrested after he surrendered to the authorities on April 14 during the first police operations in the forest, and he is supposed to appear before the court on May 2.

The revelation of what is now called the “Shakahola Forest Massacre” shocked Kenya and prompted calls for the suppression of communities in the Christian-majority country.

Hassan Musa, an official with the Kenya Red Cross, told AFP that 311 people “including 150 minors” had been reported missing in Malindi.

“These are people, most of whom are from Kenya, but among them are citizens of Tanzania and Nigeria,” he said, noting that “some of them have been missing for years.”