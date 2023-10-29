The death toll of coal miners in Kazakhstan, who died in a fire that broke out in the mine, has risen to 45 people, while a search is still underway for a missing person, according to what the Kazakh Ministry of Defense said on Sunday, after the accident that occurred in the Karaganda region.

About 20 injured people received treatment in hospital after the accident occurred following an explosion caused by methane gas in the mine tunnel on Saturday, while more than 250 workers were underground.

The head of rescue services stated that the explosion wave resulting from the accident spread more than two kilometers down the tunnel corridors.

Kassym-Jomarat Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, declared a national day of mourning throughout the country on Sunday.

Tokayev went to the site of the accident, which is the deadliest mining disaster the country has witnessed in years, where he offered his condolences to the families of the victims and assured them of financial assistance.