The death toll from a bus explosion in Kabul rises

The death toll from a bus explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul, has risen to at least five people, Afghan police announced on Sunday.

A previous toll reported that two people were killed in the explosion that occurred on Saturday evening in the Dasht Barchi neighborhood.

In a statement on Sunday, the police revised the toll upwards, bringing the number of dead to five and those injured to 15 who were taken to hospital.

She explained that the explosion was caused by explosive devices placed on the bus, and that “the police are investigating the incident to identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable before the judiciary.”

For its part, the United Nations Mission in Afghanistan said today, Sunday, in a message published on social media, that the total number of victims of the explosion, dead and wounded, reached at least 25.

She called for “an end to attacks targeting civilians.”