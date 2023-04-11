The death toll from a building that collapsed in central Marseille (southern France) rose to six on Monday night, as a result of an explosion likely caused by a gas leak, while rescue teams continue their operations in search of possible survivors.
“Four bodies have been found,” said City and Housing Minister Olivier Klein, during a press conference held at the site of the tragedy. “It’s terrible and painful.”
Later, the firefighting teams announced that two more bodies had been found.
The authorities have not yet determined the identities of the victims of the building, which followed the collapse of a huge fire.
For his part, the deputy mayor of Marseille, Yannick Ohannisyan, confirmed that rescue crews hope to find possible survivors.
“Until the last moment, we will believe that it is possible (to find survivors), even if the chances are slim,” he said.
Two people are still missing since the collapse of the building, located in the center of the second largest French city, near a neighborhood known for its restaurants.
#death #toll #building #collapse #Marseille #risen
Leave a Reply