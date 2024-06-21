The Italian Coast Guard said that they had recovered 12 additional bodies, after a boat carrying migrants sank this week off the southern coast. More than 60 people on board, including children, were declared missing.

Twelve people were rescued after the boat sank about 220 kilometers off the coast of Calabria on Sunday night, but one death was recorded after reaching land.

The Coast Guard announced Thursday that they had recovered “12 additional bodies, including women and children” in the Ionian Sea.