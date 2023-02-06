Turkey.- The 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey has left close to a thousand dead and at least 2,400 injured that they have had to be rescued from under the rubbleThis was reported by President Rece Tayyip Erdoğan in a message he addressed to the population on Turkish television.

the death toll does not stop increasing and, between Turkish and Syrian records, add more than a thousand.

At this time, around 9 thousand people they work incessantly in search and rescue work, according to the president’s words.

The government does not know how many people remain trapped under the rubble and the international mobilization of rescue forces is already underway

Pedro Sanchez, President of the Government of Spainannounced the sending of elements of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) and air transport to support the rescue tasks.

The French President, Emmanuel Macronhas offered emergency aid to the Turkish and Syrian people to help search for people who are under the rubble.

“Terrible images reach us from Turkey and Syria after an earthquake of unprecedented power. France is ready to contribute emergency help to the population on the ground,” said the French president.

The international community is moving quickly to offer support to Turkey and Syria mainly.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) headed by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, published the emergency numbers available for Mexicans who are in the Eurasian country and require assistance.