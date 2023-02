Simulations of the Herschel impact basin on Mimas, Saturn’s smallest and inner moon, provide more evidence that it is a world with a liquid ocean inside. Both the striking structure of the basin, which resembles this moon to the “death star” from Star Wars, and the absence of tectonics are compatible with a thinning ice sheet and a geologically young ocean.



Wednesday, February 1, 2023



