On Friday of last week, the Medicare trustees released their latest report on the financial health of the system, and it contained some unexpected good news: spending is falling short of forecasts, and the Hospital Insurance Trust Fund won’t be depleted as soon as was predicted. But one major reason for this financial improvement was horrifying: Covid has killed a sizeable number of Medicare beneficiaries. And the victims were mostly older people who already suffered from serious and costly health problems. “As a consequence, the surviving population has spent less than average.”

Now, covid has killed a lot of people around the world, so wasn’t this an act of God? Not quite. You see, the United States was experiencing a greater decline in life expectancy when covid broke out than any other rich country. What’s more, while life expectancy recovered in many countries in 2021, in the United States it continued to decline.

And the dismal numbers of the covid in the United States are part of a larger story. I don’t know how many Americans are aware that, in the last four decades, our life expectancy has fallen even further relative to that of other advanced countries, even countries whose economic performance has been poor by conventional measures. Italy, for example, has suffered a generation of economic stagnation, with basically no real GDP growth per capita since 2000, while in the United States it has increased by 29%. However, Italians can expect to live about five years longer than Americans.

What explains the American style of death? It seems that a large part of the answer is political. One important clue is that the problem of premature death is not evenly distributed across the country. Life expectancy is wildly unequal across all regions of the United States. In the main coastal cities it doesn’t look much worse than in Europe, but in the south and inland east it is. And hasn’t it always been like this? No. Geographic disparities in health have increased in recent decades. According to the mortality database, in 1990, Ohio had a slightly higher life expectancy than New York. Since then, New York’s life expectancy has risen rapidly, almost converging with that of other rich countries, while Ohio’s has barely risen and is now four years less than New York’s.

Numerous studies have been carried out on the causes of this increase in disparities. A 2021 article published in The Journal of Economic Perspectives discussed several possible reasons, including the increasing concentration of highly educated Americans (whose health status tends to be better than that of the less educated) in states that are already highly educated, and the widening income gap per capita between states. The authors found that these factors can only explain a small part of the growing gap in mortality.

Instead, they argued, the best explanation lies in politics: “The most promising explanation for our findings is efforts by high-income states to adopt specific policies and behaviors to improve health since at least the early 1990s.” 1990s. Over time, these efforts have reduced mortality in high-income states faster than in low-income states, causing spatial disparities in health to widen.”

That seems correct. But did high-income states adopt policies to improve health because they were rich and could afford it? Or was it because in 21st-century America, high-income states tend to be politically progressive, and politics, rather than money itself, makes the difference?

In fact, there is a strong correlation between how much a state’s life expectancy increased from 1990 to 2019 and its political inclination, as measured by Joe Biden’s margin over Donald Trump in the 2020 election, a slightly stronger correlation, according to my findings. calculations, than the correlation with income.

There are several reasons to believe that America’s death ride is far more political than economic. One is the comparison with European countries, whose health trends have been much better even when, like Italy, their economies have performed poorly.

Another is the fact that some of America’s poorest states, with the lowest life expectancy, continue to refuse to expand Medicaid, despite the fact that the federal government would cover most of the cost (and that failure to expand it is destroying many hospitals). This indicates that they do not improve their health because they do not want to, not because they cannot afford it.

Finally, since the outbreak of covid, people in Republican-leaning counties have been much less likely to get vaccinated and much more likely to die than people in Democratic-leaning counties, even though the vaccines are free.

All of this seems relevant in explaining our current era of culture war, in which many Republican politicians praise rural and Republican values ​​while denigrating those of coastal elites. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for example, says that although he grew up around Tampa Bay, he is culturally a product of western Pennsylvania and northeastern Ohio. So it’s worth noting that the culture these politicians want all of America to embrace seems to have a problem with one of society’s most important functions: keeping people from dying early.

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize Winner in Economics.

Translation of News Clips.

