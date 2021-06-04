Over the past seven years, the death rate on the capital’s roads has almost halved, said Moscow Deputy Mayor for Transport Maxim Liksutov on the “Beautiful Russia boo-boo-boo” stream at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday, June 4.

“About 2.5 thousand human lives have been saved. In terms of safety, despite the huge traffic volume, Moscow is the safest city in the Russian Federation, ”he said.

At the same time, Liksutov noted that 40% of car accidents with serious consequences in the capital are caused by non-compliance with the speed limit.

Earlier, on May 28, it was reported that the death toll in road accidents caused by drunk drivers in the capital decreased by 53% in January-April 2021 compared to the same period last year.

The Moscow Department of Transport recalled that drunk driving is unacceptable, and also called on drivers who drank alcohol not to drive.